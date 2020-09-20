Robert D. Maher
Robert D. Maher, 95, passed away in Houston, Texas, on September 11, 2020, after a brief hospitalization. Bob was born in New York City on May 17, 1925 to John B. and Diana Maher. He grew up loving the city, and as a kid had his picture taken with Babe Ruth of the Yankees, but he was a New York Giants and Mel Ott fan, regularly attending games at the Polo Grounds with his boyhood friend, Bobby Ranney. An early memory was helping his grandfather carry a bucket of beer down the street. He happily acted as the bartender at his parents' parties, when they moved into an apartment in Manhattan, and graduated from DeWitt Clinton High School in the Bronx at age 15. Bob never lost his New York accent. He earned a B.S. in Chemical Engineering from MIT in an accelerated wartime program, taking 32 hours his last semester, and graduated at age 19. Bob joined the U.S. Army and served at Oak Ridge Laboratory in Tennessee, working on the uranium enrichment project there. After ending his military service, Bob returned to MIT and earned his M.S. in Chemical Engineering in 1948, after which he joined Amoco. He worked for Amoco for over 35 years, ending his career as the manager of marketing natural gas for the U.S. with stints spent in Odessa; Houston and Brownsville, Texas; Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Oakbrook, Illinois.
In 1949, after a whirlwind romance, Bob married Jean K. Davis. They raised their two children mostly in Tulsa and returned there after Bob retired from Amoco in 1984. They were members of First Presbyterian Church, traveled widely in retirement together, enjoyed attending opera, symphony, and ballet performances, and loved swimming laps in their backyard pool. Bob and Jean moved to Houston in 2005 to be near family members. Their marriage lasted over 60 years, ending with Jean's death in 2013.
Bob was preceded in death by his mother and father, and by his stepmother, Marion Maher. He is survived by his daughter, Diana Hill; son, Michael Maher and wife, Jeanne; grandson, Blake Hill, wife, Kelly, and sons, Colin, Ethan and Sebastian; grandson, Brandon Hill, wife, Kelly, daughters, Sloane and Parker, and son, Brooks; and grandson, David Maher, wife, Christine, and son, Beck. Bob never forgot a family member's birthday, always liking to have a card, and a little something extra, ready weeks in advance.
Bob enjoyed a number of Houston's restaurants, and was a satisfied repeat customer of the Campechana Extra and BBQ at Goode Co. restaurants, the gumbo and raw oysters at Little Pappas, Candelar's pizza, and, especially, the lamb chops at Prego. We will miss dining out with him.
One of Bob's fondest memories was of a Princess cruise around the Baltic Sea in 1999, given as his treat to his family for a 50th wedding anniversary celebration with his wife, daughter, son and his wife, and three grandsons. Bob's last opportunity to be with a large family group was at the first birthday party of his seventh great grandchild, in late February of this year. He had a wonderful time holding court and seeing everyone happy together at family gatherings.
We would like to give special thanks for the 15 years of kindness and care provided to Bob by all of the staff at Gardens of Bellaire. Bob knew everyone at the Gardens by name, both residents and staff, enjoyed hearing about their families, had an amazing memory for the birthdays of their children and grandchildren, and where they and their spouses grew up, went to college, and worked.
Bob's final resting place will be at Memorial Park Cemetery in Tulsa, Oklahoma, next to his wife and two of his best friends, Dan and Winnie Thomas. His family will hold a private celebration of Bob's life at a later date. www.moorefuneral.com