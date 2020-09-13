1/1
Scott Scotty Bradshaw
1937 - 2020
Scott Bradshaw

Scott Williams Bradshaw passed away on August 16, 2020. Scott was born on January 13, 1937, in his family's Skiatook home, the eldest child of Mary Helen Bradshaw Anquoe and Jack Bradshaw. Scott was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother. He was also a gifted artist, outstanding attorney, brave soldier, champion Indian fancy dancer and collegiate boxer. Scott attended Marquette School from 2nd grade through his high school graduation in 1955. He attended the University of Notre Dame where he was in the ROTC and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1959. Upon graduation, he was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Army where he served for 15 years attaining the rank of Major. His military service included two tours in Vietnam that included the Tet Offensive. He received two Bronze Stars for Valor, two Purple Hearts, Combat Infantry Badge and several other medals for gallantry. After leaving the Army, he received his Juris Doctorate from the University of Tulsa in 1976, where he was elected membership in the Order of the Curule Chair. Scott practiced law with his wife, Gatra, for many years and was a Federal Bankruptcy Trustee before retiring. He is survived by his wife, Gatra; sister, Alice Allen and brother, Dan Bradshaw; sons,Michael and wife, DeLaina, Stephen and wife, Eileen, Matthew and wife, Shelley; grandchildren, Sheridan, Max, Lucie, Brendan, Clare, Josh; and great grandchildren, Ezra and Marlowe. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Eddie; and brothers, William Anquoe and Brent Bradshaw. A private family service was held at Christ the King Church. Donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation of Oklahoma.

Published in Tulsa World on Sep. 13, 2020.
September 11, 2020
Scott is my 1st Cousin by marriage and is missed. I did not know 'til last night that he had passed. I talked with Gaytra last evening and offered any help that could be needed. After having been through this myself, I know how totally lostshe must feel. Scott is loved.
Milton Wm. Hardy
Family
