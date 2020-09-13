W.E. "Bill" Sparks
William Earl "Bill" Sparks passed away on August 26, 2020 and will be greatly missed by those whom he loved and cherished, together with friends and colleagues.
Bill was born August 10, 1956 to Billy and Willetta Sparks and raised in Seminole, Oklahoma and graduated McAlester High School in 1974. Bill attended Oklahoma City University earning a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice and Corrections in 1978, the University of Tulsa College of Law earning a J.D. in 1982, and Pepperdine University School of Law earning a Master of Laws (L.L.M.) in 2017. Early in Bill's career he joined his late father in the service of the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations, and subsequently served in the position of union advocate as a Human Resources representative for CE Natco before attending law school.
For more than 35 years Bill was passionate about the law evidenced from the time he won numerous debate tournaments in high school and college, his acceptance at Oklahoma Boys State, and as a fierce advocate for his clients. Bill was a seasoned litigator in numerous state and federal courts, thrived as a mediator, and was inducted to the College of Workers' Compensation Lawyers in 2014 in recognition of his extensive advocacy of workers' compensation in Oklahoma. As a mediator Bill was a natural impartial with meticulous preparation and ability to communicate with parties seeking to reach middle ground to resolve complex disputes. Up to the date of his death Bill was working tirelessly to give voice and fairness to the working individuals of Oklahoma. Bill never saw a client as case file, but instead as a human being in need of assistance who, without proper advocacy, he believed did not have a voice. Bill also mentored young attorneys and encouraged and supported all others who requested or needed legal assistance or otherwise. Moreover, Bill dedicated his life to those close to him for whom he considered extended family. Bill is best characterized by his unwavering loyalty to his numerous friends and colleagues, his legal ethic, compassion, encouragement, and knowledge of the law.
He is survived by his life partner of 21 years, Angela Singley; his daughter, Kylie Sparks, and her mother, Patty Sparks. Bill is also survived by his brother, Bobby Sparks, together with numerous nieces and nephews. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Billy and Willetta, and his sister, Gaye Catcher.
A private celebration of Bill's life will be announced at a later date. Angela extends a heartfelt appreciation to the personnel of Hillcrest Hospital South in Tulsa for their tireless, professional and compassionate emergency efforts on August 26, 2020. In lieu of flowers Angela requests that donations in Bill's honor be made to either John 3:16 Mission in Tulsa at www.donate.john316mission.org
; The EQUUS Foundation at www.equusfoundation.org
; or DFW Pug Rescue at www.dfwpugs.com
.