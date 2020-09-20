1/
William Bill Ogle
1937 - 2020
William Ogle

On Sunday, September 13, 2020, William King Ogle, 83, of Claremore, Oklahoma passed away at home with family. William (Bill) was born August 19, 1937 in Detroit, Michigan, to Charles H. and Mildred (King) Ogle.

He graduated from Athens (Ohio) High School in 1955 and studied at Ohio University. He joined the Army's 82nd Airborne Division in 1956 and served two years, earning a Parachutist Badge.

In the 1960s he was employed at McDonnell Aircraft in the manufacturing division for the Mercury and Gemini space programs. After leaving McDonnell, he joined Fairfield Green Valley in Arizona, and subsequently became the proprietor of Green Valley Nursery.

From 1964-1983 he was married to Lynda Gresham and they had two children.

In 1995 he married Mary Mackall and they relocated to Claremore, Oklahoma, where Bill enjoyed working outdoors and caring for their two horses and dogs.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Jimmie Charlene. He is survived by his wife, Mary; first wife, Lynda of St. Charles, Missouri; son, Michael (Siobhan) of St. Louis; daughter, Nancy Berrones (Steven) of Tucson; three grandchildren, Liam, Anneliese and Brigid Ogle of St. Louis; and sister, Nina of Columbia, Missouri.

There will be no services. Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church 1615 North Highway 88, Claremore, OK 74017

https://www.mmsfuneralhomes.com/


Published in Tulsa World on Sep. 20, 2020.
