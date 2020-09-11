Patsy Ruth Brewster
(1954-2020)
Patsy Ruth Brewster went on to be with her Lord and Savior in Heaven on September 4, 2020. Patsy had the utmost caring heart and an unwavering faith in Jesus Christ. She was the most loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter and friend. Anytime she entered a room, she instantly lit it up; she was like a ray of sunshine.
Patsy was born in Shawnee, OK, to Jim and Rose Ann Witcher on September 8, 1954. Patsy grew up in Oklahoma City, sometimes spending her summers in Atlanta, GA and Fort Worth, TX, which she remembered fondly. Patsy attended Edgemere Elementary followed by Harding and then graduated from Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School in Oklahoma City, OK, in 1972. Patsy obtained a degree in early childhood education from Oklahoma City University and taught in a Montessori school in Oklahoma City before having children and staying home to care for them. Patsy primarily spent her adult years in Oklahoma City, Wichita and Tulsa.
The greatest joy of Patsy's life was being a mother to her three sons: Ryan, Steven and Garrett. They were her pride and joy. She excelled in her role as a mother and was always there to provide love and support to her boys in times of happiness or in times of adversity. She was proud of everything her boys accomplished no matter how large or small.
Patsy loved her parents dearly and enjoyed spending time with them as often as she could. In her early years as a mother she frequently loaded up her boys in the car and drove to Oklahoma City for long weekend visits. She loved spending time with family. Patsy took great care of her parents in their later years and also looked after her brother, Bobby.
Patsy married the love of her life, Rick Brewster, on October 16, 2005. Patsy and Rick were inseparable and shared a deep love for one another. They enjoyed working together on home improvement projects and gardening. They lived together in Tulsa, OK, until her passing, where they were very active in their community and church.
Patsy was a faithful volunteer at Life Church and befriended everyone she came in contact with. Her love and kindness seemed endless. She met her closest friends through church and Bible study. She maintained those deep bonds of friendship over many years. She loved hosting gatherings with them in her home to celebrate all of life's special events.
Patsy was preceded in death by her mother, Rose Ann Witcher; her father, Jim Witcher and brother, Tommy Witcher. Patsy is survived by her husband, Rick Brewster of Tulsa, OK; her first son, Ryan Watts of Dallas, TX, wife, Mary Watts, grandchildren, Jack Watts and Edward Watts; her second son, Steven Watts of Tulsa, OK, wife, Regan Watts, grandchildren, Anna Lee Watts and Olivia Watts; and her third son, Garrett Watts of Tulsa, OK. Patsy is also survived by her brother, John Robert Witcher and her sister, Peggy Postich.
Patsy will be dearly missed. The light she exuded burned so bright that it can never be extinguished. Her spirit will live on forever in all of us that called her wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.
A memorial service for her family and friends will be held at South Tulsa Life Church located at 7071 East 121st St. S., Bixby, OK 74008 on Sunday, September 13, at 4 PM.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations in loving memory of Patsy Ruth Brewster, which can be directed to the Patsy Ruth Brewster Memorial Fund at Tulsa Community Foundation. Contributions can be made as directed below:
1.Checks:
Donors should make checks payable to Tulsa Community Foundation with memo or f/b/o Patsy Ruth Brewster Memorial Fund. Checks should be mailed to TCF. The donation will be recorded and receipted using the name and contact information from the check.
Mailing Address:
7030 S. Yale Ave., Ste. 600
Tulsa, OK 74136
2.Credit Cards:
Donors can make a gift online at https://tulsacf.org/?fund=1479
or by visiting www.tulsacf.org
and selecting the "Patsy Ruth Brewster Memorial Fund" from the GIVE NOW tab.