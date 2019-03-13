RALPH - A.D. "Mutt" Styes, age 95, of Ralph, Ala., passed away March 11, 2019 at home. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Wesley Chapel Cemetery, Ralph, Ala., with Rev. Jim Smith officiating and Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, Dorothy Barton Styes; parents, J.E. and Willie Belle Styes; daughter, Wanda Gail Styes; and granddaughter, April Gail Smith.

Survivors include his daughters, Amanda Karen Smith (Stan) of Ralph, Ala. and Linda Ann Booth of Nashville, Tenn.; son, Dalton "Butch" Styes (Edwina) of Vestavia, Ala.; sisters, Ruth Burroughs of Romulus, Ala., Doris Smith (Bill) of Tuscaloosa, Ala., Charlotte Quarles and JoAnne Burns of Ralph, Ala. and Nancy Palmer of Deatsville, Ala.; seven grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.

Mr. Styes was born in West Greene, Ala. on October 28, 1923. He enlisted in the United States Navy after the attack on Pearl Harbor. He fought in the Pacific on the USS Wilkes-Barre where he earned five battle stars.

Pallbearers will be his grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wesley Chapel UMC, P.O. Box 11, Ralph, AL 35480 or Wesley Chapel Cemetery Fund, c/o Sealey Park, 14370 Sipsey Valley Rd. S. Ralph, AL 35480.