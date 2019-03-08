|
TUSCALOOSA - Ada B. Custard, age 89, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away March 1, 2019 at Hospice of West Alabama. Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Morning Star Baptist Church with Rev. Billy Custard officiating. Burial will follow in West Highland Memorial Gardens with Wills' Funeral Service directing. Visitation will be 12 noon – 5 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2019, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 8, 2019