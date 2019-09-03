Home

Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL 35481
(205) 375-9661
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL 35481
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL 35481
Visitation
Following Services
Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL 35481
1993 - 2019
Adam Anderson Obituary
COLUMBUS, MISS. - Adam Anderson, age 26, of Columbus, Miss., died August 31, 2019 at University of Miss. Medical Center in Jackson, Miss. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Skelton Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Doug Wharton officiating. Burial will follow in Big Hill Baptist Church Cemetery with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be one hour prior and immediately following the service at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, J. C. and Bertha Anderson and James and Doris Langford; and uncle, Ricky Langford.
Survivors include his parents, Jimmy Dale Anderson, Sr. and Pamela Gail Langford Anderson; brothers, Michael Anderson and Jimmy Dale Anderson, Jr.; fiancée, Chelsea Baird; two nieces, Lexie Anderson and Remi Ski Anderson and a number of cousins.
Adam was born March 19, 1993 in Columbus, Mississippi. He was a member of Murrys Chapel and was employed with Roto Rooter in Columbus, Miss.
Pallbearers will be Michael Anderson, Jimmy Anderson, David Tedford, Eric Edwards, Scott Stipling and Cody Tomlinson.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Sept. 3, 2019
