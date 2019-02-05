|
TUSCALOOSA – Dr. Adolph L. Blakeney, age 97, passed away February 3, 2019 at Hospice of West Alabama. Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 5, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park and Chapel, 5434 Old Birmingham Hwy, Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel directing. Dr. Curtis Kelley and Reverend Lanier Nail will be conducting the service.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. A. Lanthus Blakeney and Velma Davis Blakeney; and first wife, Sarah Sullivan Blakeney.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Kay Phurrough Blakeney; sons, Billy David Blakeney and Barry Lynn Blakeney. Other survivors include: grandsons, William (Kristin), George (Blakely) and Jon Blakeney; three great-grandsons; mother-in-law, Oma C. Phurrough; sister-in-law, Nelda Phurrough; brother-in-law, Charles Phurrough; and three nephews.
Pallbearers will be William Blakeney, George Blakeney, Jon Blakeney, Charles Phurrough, Christopher Phurrough, Patrick Phurrough, David Aaron and Robert Earnhardt.
Dr. Blakeney graduated from Fayette County High School in 1939. In 1943, he received a Bachelor's Degree in History from The University of Alabama. In 1948, he received a Master's Degree in Religion from Bob Jones University in South Carolina. Then, in 1956 he received a Master's Degree in History from The University of Alabama. In 1963, he received his PH.D in Educational Psychology and Counseling from The University of Alabama.
Dr. Blakeney received clinical training in counseling at the Topeka State Hospital and Menninger School of Psychiatry in Topeka, Kansas in 1960.
His career began as a pastor of a number of Baptist churches in West Alabama. He then served as Chairman of the History Department at Tennessee Temple College, Chattanooga, Tennessee.
He then returned to Tuscaloosa, Alabama and served as Chaplain at Bryce Hospital. Following this he became State Director of Staff Education for the Alabama Department of Mental Health for eight years.
In 1970 he left the State Mental Health Department to serve as Dean of Students at Lawson State Junior College in Birmingham, Alabama.
In 1972 he left Lawson State to become Associate Professor, at the University of Alabama in Birmingham, in the Department of Education, a position he held until his retirement in 1984.
Dr. Blakeney was privileged to serve as a consultant to the National Institute of Mental Health where he was responsible for reviewing, approving and monitoring mental health grants for several years.
After retirement, Dr. Blakeney enjoyed gardening and development of his beloved Blakeney Tree Farm in Fayette County which was designated a Treasure Forest in 1995.
Additionally, Dr. Blakeney was honored to serve on the Board of the Carroll's Creek Volunteer Fire Department for several years.
The family wishes to thank the staff and care givers of Hospice of West Alabama for all their kindness and care.
For anyone who wishes to send a memorial, the family suggests Hospice of West Alabama, 3851 Loop Road, Tuscaloosa, AL 35404 or The Humane Society of West Alabama, 2430 36th Street, Northport, AL 35473.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 5, 2019