NEW ORLEANS, LA. Adrian Christopher Frazier, age 36, went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 20, 2019, in New Orleans, Louisiana. Adrian was such a kind, humble, and godly man.
Adrian was born in Fort Gordon, Georgia on March 15, 1983. Adrian graduated from Scottsboro High School Class of 2001, the University of North Alabama in 2005 with a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education, and in 2014 from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary with a Master of Divinity. Adrian worked at New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary in the coffee shop and served at Edgewater Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Leah Ballard Frazier; his step-father, Paul Jones; brother, Phillip Jones (Caitlin); father, Alan Frazier; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ronnie and Brenda Ballard; and beloved nephews and niece, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Anita Carroll Jones; and grandparents, Arlon and Naomi Carroll.
Desiring to be good stewards of all The Lord has entrusted us, Adrian has donated his body to research.
Arrangements are as follows: Visitation will be Thursday, September 26th from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Edgewater Baptist Church, 5900 Paris Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70122. Celebration of Life will be Friday, September 27th at 11 a.m. at the Leavell Chapel at the New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary, 3939 Gentilly Blvd., New Orleans, LA 70126
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Edgewater Baptist Church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Sept. 26, 2019