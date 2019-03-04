Home

Adrian Timothy Hampton Obituary
ZEBULON, GA. -
Mr. Adrian Timothy Hampton, age 28, of Zebulon, Ga., passed away March 1, 2019. He grew up in Tuscaloosa. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Adrian was a great husband and wonderful dad to two little girls. He enjoyed working on vehicles, playing x-box and shooting guns. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Christine Jenkins.
He is survived by his wife, Kimberly Hampton; daughters, Naomi Hampton and Elizabeth Hampton; mother and step-father, Tisa and Timothy Neace of Hampton, Ga.; father and step-mother, David and Shannon Hampton of Vance, Ala.; grandparents, Toni and David Hampton of Tuscaloosa and Hope Neace of Hampton; sister and a brother-in-law, Brooke and Jesse Jones of Locust Grove, Ga.; brother and sister: Tristan Hampton and Heather Hampton both of Tuscaloosa; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Lisa and Tommy Sparrow of Zebulon; step-sisters and step-brothers, Bailey Neace, Tucker Neace, Landon Neace, Savannah, and Kaysee Loggins; sister-in-law and brother-in-law: Linda and Kris Haggerty of Zebulon, Amanda Sparrow and Jamie Harrison of Zebulon; great-grandmother, Nita Rose of Clay, Ala.; four nephews, two nieces, one great-nephew and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Friends may visit the family on Monday, March 4, 2019 6-8 p.m., at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 11 a.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home. Entombment will follow in Camp Memorial Park in Fayetteville, Ga.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home in Zebulon is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 4, 2019
