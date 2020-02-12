Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
2:00 PM
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
Agatha Stanfill Tucker


1930 - 2020
Agatha Stanfill Tucker Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Agatha "Gay" Stanfill Tucker, born May 14, 1930, passed away February 8, 2020 at Hospice of West Alabama. The celebration of her life will be held at Memory Chapel Funeral Home in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 2 p.m. with Rev. Keith Pugh officiating. A private burial will be held at Elmwood Cemetery in Birmingham.
She was predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Garland Tucker and her son, Gary Tucker.
She is survived by her daughter, Pam Tucker Sloan (Gary).
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 12, 2020
