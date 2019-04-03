Home

Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
(205) 553-3141
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Circlewood Baptist Church
Alan Eugene Largin Obituary
TUSCALOOSA – Alan Eugene Largin, age 85, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away on April 1, 2019, at home. A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, April 5, 2019, at Circlewood Baptist Church with Dr. Herb Thomas officiating. The family will receive guests following the service at the church.
Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to Circlewood Baptist Church in memory of Alan Largin.
Arrangements are being handled by Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 3, 2019
