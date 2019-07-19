|
GULFPORT, MISS., Alan L. Rigsby, age 63, passed away at home in Gulfport, Miss., on July 5, 2019, surrounded by family. A memorial service will be held at Carroll's Creek Baptist Church in Northport on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. A private family burial will follow later.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William L. and Elizabeth M. Rigsby of Northport.
He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Rigsby; daughter, Kayla Rigsby; stepsons, Michael McBride (Shiela) and Kevin McBride; brothers, Jack Rigsby and Myron Rigsby (Carolyn); and sister, Constance Dawson (James); mother-in-law, Myrl Johnson; brothers-in-law, David and Larry Johnson (Nilda); sister-in-law, Deborah Edwards Johnson (Paul); Lediosa McBride; grandchildren, Leeka, Dylan, and Elisha McBride; and ten nieces and nephews: Elizabeth, Amelia, Will, and Taylor Rigsby; William Cole, Nick Leverett, Chris Johnson and Jennifer Johnson Hargrove, Morgyn Goff, Jessica Edwards; and great-nieces and nephew.
Alan served our country in the United States Navy for 20 years. He also worked at West Building Materials, Foodmax, and Domino's Pizza. He was a member of Carroll's Creek Baptist Church. Alan gave unconditional love as a son, husband, father, and brother. He quietly modeled simplicity, loyalty, self-reliance, and perseverance during difficult times; and he was generous beyond measure. He enjoyed seeing old friends, as well as making new ones. He was happiest when everyone was gathered around for family celebrations.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alabama Kidney Foundation Inc., in Birmingham; Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation in New York; or a .
Published in Tuscaloosa News on July 19, 2019