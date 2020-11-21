1/1
Albert Arnold Romain
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Albert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Albert Arnold Romain
Northport - Albert Arnold Romain, age 77, of Northport, Ala., passed away peacefully at his home November 20, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Rev. Roger Lucas officiating.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Ruby Romain; and brothers, Ronnie and Harry Romain.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy Romain; daughters, Kay Lackey (Shaun) and Kelly Hallman; son, Ken Romain (Tami Todd); sister, Joyce Elliott (Gary); sister-in-law, Madelyn Romain; grandchildren, Montana Greene (Kylar), Zach Romain, Landon Lackey, Austin Jewell, and Katelynn Savoie; and great-grandchildren, Aiden Romain and Laney Elizabeth Greene (March 2021).
Arnold retired from B.F. Goodrich in 1993. He was the owner of Romain Masonry until 2012.
Pallbearers will be former employees of Romain Masonry and Family.
Honorary pallbearers will be Encompass Health and Hospice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tuscaloosa News from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Tuscaloosa Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
(205) 553-3141
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory - Tuscaloosa

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved