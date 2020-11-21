Albert Arnold Romain

Northport - Albert Arnold Romain, age 77, of Northport, Ala., passed away peacefully at his home November 20, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Rev. Roger Lucas officiating.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Ruby Romain; and brothers, Ronnie and Harry Romain.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy Romain; daughters, Kay Lackey (Shaun) and Kelly Hallman; son, Ken Romain (Tami Todd); sister, Joyce Elliott (Gary); sister-in-law, Madelyn Romain; grandchildren, Montana Greene (Kylar), Zach Romain, Landon Lackey, Austin Jewell, and Katelynn Savoie; and great-grandchildren, Aiden Romain and Laney Elizabeth Greene (March 2021).

Arnold retired from B.F. Goodrich in 1993. He was the owner of Romain Masonry until 2012.

Pallbearers will be former employees of Romain Masonry and Family.

Honorary pallbearers will be Encompass Health and Hospice.



