|
|
TUSCALOOSA - Albert Bradley "Buck" Haley, age 82, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed into the presence of his Savior, Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Hospice of West Alabama.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Dorris Colvin Haley; parents, Lt. Col. Albert Clair Haley and Alberta Moss Haley; an infant brother, Ace; and a sister, Claire.
He is survived by his wife, Paulette McDonald Haley; daughters, Claire Haley Ramey, Tollie Haley Meggs (Tony) and Brandy Hood; son, Jessie Hood (Celina); grandchildren, Bradley Ramey, Conner Ramey, Lucy Meggs, Taylor Hood, Giles Hood and Jessa Hood; mother-in-law, Odell McDonald; and numerous other relatives.
An Army veteran, Buck retired from BF Goodrich where he was affectionately known as "Roho." He worked well past retirement, forming lasting friendships with many who he met. If there was one thing that marked Buck's life most readily, it was his sense of humor. Always ready with a quick joke, a one liner, or some hilarious story, many of his conversations began with, "Have you heard the one about…" We ALL could count on Buck to bring some laughter wherever he was. In his later years, his faith in Christ grew deeply and he often pondered eternal things. While he is already deeply missed by his family and friends, we are confident that our separation is only temporary and that Heaven exceeds his greatest imagination.
Our family is grateful to his special friends, Jimmy Hardy and John Galloway, who meant so much to him in his final years and to the healthcare workers at DCH CICU and Hospice of West Alabama, who cared so skillfully and compassionately in his final days with us. Because of the current public gathering restrictions, his memorial service will be delayed.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Out of the Boat Ministries, 8717 Chesapeak Drive, Tuscaloosa, AL 35405.
Arrangements under the care of Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 21, 2020