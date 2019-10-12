|
|
REFORM - Albert Quinton Oglesby, age 75, of Reform, Ala., died October 11, 2019 at Caring Hands Country Living Home in Gordo. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Bethlehem Baptist Church with Bro. Lindsey Watkins and Bro. Kenneth Stough officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be Saturday, October 12, 2019, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. The body will lie in state 30 minutes prior to the service.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and niece, Jennifer Oglesby.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Faye Duncan Oglesby of Reform, Ala.; daughter, Shannon Bowles (Randall) of Millport, Ala.; son, Jeff Oglesby (Pauline) of Reform, Ala.; sister, Judy Oglesby of Ethelsville, Ala.; brother, Roger Oglesby (Jean) of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; four grandchildren, Erika Oglesby-Bowles Stanfill, Katelyn Bowles, McKenzie Bowles and Shannon VanHestern; two great-grandchildren, Kora Stanfill and Braxton Cox; and his dog, Sally.
Mr. Oglesby was born February 4, 1944 in Pickens County, Alabama to the late James Oglesby and Juanita Reynolds Oglesby. He was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. Quinton was retired from Omnova Solutions in Columbus, Miss. with 38 years of service and was a veteran of the Army National Guard with 15 years of service.
His favorite things were being a Pawpaw, spending time watching his grandkids participating in their many activities and spending time with family. He was their number one fan. He loved Braves Baseball, Alabama Football, attending church and family gatherings.
Pallbearers will be Tim Oglesby, Doug Pugh, William Fowler, Roger Swedenburg, James Tilley, Robert Duncan, Robbie Sanford and Ellis Turnipseed.
Honorary pallbearers are the deacons of Bethlehem Baptist Church, employees of Caring Hands who took such great care of him and Nickie Hammonds.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 6717 County Road 27, Reform, AL 35481.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Oct. 12, 2019