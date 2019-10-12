Home

POWERED BY

Services
Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL 35481
(205) 375-9661
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL 35481
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Bethlehem Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Oglesby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert Quinton Oglesby

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Albert Quinton Oglesby Obituary
REFORM - Albert Quinton Oglesby, age 75, of Reform, Ala., died October 11, 2019 at Caring Hands Country Living Home in Gordo. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Bethlehem Baptist Church with Bro. Lindsey Watkins and Bro. Kenneth Stough officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be Saturday, October 12, 2019, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. The body will lie in state 30 minutes prior to the service.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and niece, Jennifer Oglesby.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Faye Duncan Oglesby of Reform, Ala.; daughter, Shannon Bowles (Randall) of Millport, Ala.; son, Jeff Oglesby (Pauline) of Reform, Ala.; sister, Judy Oglesby of Ethelsville, Ala.; brother, Roger Oglesby (Jean) of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; four grandchildren, Erika Oglesby-Bowles Stanfill, Katelyn Bowles, McKenzie Bowles and Shannon VanHestern; two great-grandchildren, Kora Stanfill and Braxton Cox; and his dog, Sally.
Mr. Oglesby was born February 4, 1944 in Pickens County, Alabama to the late James Oglesby and Juanita Reynolds Oglesby. He was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. Quinton was retired from Omnova Solutions in Columbus, Miss. with 38 years of service and was a veteran of the Army National Guard with 15 years of service.
His favorite things were being a Pawpaw, spending time watching his grandkids participating in their many activities and spending time with family. He was their number one fan. He loved Braves Baseball, Alabama Football, attending church and family gatherings.
Pallbearers will be Tim Oglesby, Doug Pugh, William Fowler, Roger Swedenburg, James Tilley, Robert Duncan, Robbie Sanford and Ellis Turnipseed.
Honorary pallbearers are the deacons of Bethlehem Baptist Church, employees of Caring Hands who took such great care of him and Nickie Hammonds.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 6717 County Road 27, Reform, AL 35481.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Albert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now