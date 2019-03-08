|
ATLANTA, GA. - Albert Washington, Jr. was born August 3, 1937 to loving parents Charlie Mae Roland and Albert Washington Sr. He grew up with his brother Benjamin "Sonny" Bell and cousins at Bailey Tabernacle CME Church. He graduated from Druid City High School, (after serving in the Air Force), and Alabama A&M University earning his B.S. degree in Arts & Sciences in Mathematical Education. In St. Louis, Mo., he worked at the U.S. Postal Service for the majority of his life, but his love for math teaching caused him to return to work at St. Louis Public School District where he retired. During the interim, he married Dr. Pauline Washington, and had a son, Darius. He gave fatherly love to his other son, Michael Humphrey (deceased). His leisure time was spent working at Charlie Mae's Flower shop owned by his mother, exercising actively even into his late years, and pursuing photography. Illness overtook his body causing him to be transferred to Atlanta, Georgia. He departed this life on February 24, 2019.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 8, 2019