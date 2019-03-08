Home

POWERED BY

Services
VAN HOOSE & STEELE
2615 STILLMAN BLVD.
TUSCALOOSA, AL 35401
(205) 759-5736
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Washington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert Washington Jr.


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Albert Washington Jr. Obituary
ATLANTA, GA. - Albert Washington, Jr. was born August 3, 1937 to loving parents Charlie Mae Roland and Albert Washington Sr. He grew up with his brother Benjamin "Sonny" Bell and cousins at Bailey Tabernacle CME Church. He graduated from Druid City High School, (after serving in the Air Force), and Alabama A&M University earning his B.S. degree in Arts & Sciences in Mathematical Education. In St. Louis, Mo., he worked at the U.S. Postal Service for the majority of his life, but his love for math teaching caused him to return to work at St. Louis Public School District where he retired. During the interim, he married Dr. Pauline Washington, and had a son, Darius. He gave fatherly love to his other son, Michael Humphrey (deceased). His leisure time was spent working at Charlie Mae's Flower shop owned by his mother, exercising actively even into his late years, and pursuing photography. Illness overtook his body causing him to be transferred to Atlanta, Georgia. He departed this life on February 24, 2019.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now