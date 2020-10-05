Albertina "Tina" Nicolini Jacobs

McShan - Albertina "Tina" Nicolini Jacobs, age 92, passed away October 3, 2020 at her residence.

She is preceded in death by her parents, one brother, one sister and an infant granddaughter.

Survivors include her husband of 73 years, George Jacobs; daughter, Gloria Davidson (McCoy); son Frank Jacobs (Yong Hui); brother, Danielo Nicolini; three grandsons, , four great-grandsons and two great-granddaughters.

She grew up in Valduggia, Italy and there she met, fell in love and married George, a military veteran at the end of World War II. Tina became a naturalized citizen in 1953, was a member of Mineral Springs Baptist Church and the former Postmaster at the McShan Post Office.

The will be no funeral services held. Arrangements were handled by Skelton Funeral Home of Reform.



