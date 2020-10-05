1/
Albertina Nicolini "Tina" Jacobs
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Albertina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Albertina "Tina" Nicolini Jacobs
McShan - Albertina "Tina" Nicolini Jacobs, age 92, passed away October 3, 2020 at her residence.
She is preceded in death by her parents, one brother, one sister and an infant granddaughter.
Survivors include her husband of 73 years, George Jacobs; daughter, Gloria Davidson (McCoy); son Frank Jacobs (Yong Hui); brother, Danielo Nicolini; three grandsons, , four great-grandsons and two great-granddaughters.
She grew up in Valduggia, Italy and there she met, fell in love and married George, a military veteran at the end of World War II. Tina became a naturalized citizen in 1953, was a member of Mineral Springs Baptist Church and the former Postmaster at the McShan Post Office.
The will be no funeral services held. Arrangements were handled by Skelton Funeral Home of Reform.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tuscaloosa News from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL 35481
(205) 375-9661
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Skelton Funeral Home - Reform

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved