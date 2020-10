Or Copy this URL to Share

Rev. Alfred Banks

Elrod - Rev. Alfred Banks, age 65, passed away October 6, 2020 at his residence. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Buhl Baptist Church, 11968 Buhl School Road in Buhl, AL. Burial will follow at Dunns Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. His closed casket will lie in state one hour prior to the service at the church. No public visitation due to COVID-19.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store