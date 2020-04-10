Home

BUHL - Alfred H. Jones was born on April 8, 1931 and passed away on April 4, 2020.
Paw Jones was loved greatly by his daughter, granddaughter, grandson and five great-grandchildren. He was a man of honor and deeply devoted to his wife. He always enjoyed talking to us over the phone and his face would always light up when the great-grandchildren came to visit. This man taught me so much throughout my life that I will pass on to my sons. He is already and will continue to be severely missed. His memories will live through us to carry his legacy on. We all love you so much paw!
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 10, 2020
