Alfred Manly Banks
Alfred Manly Banks, age 65, of Echola, died October 6, 2020 at home. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Buhl Baptist Church, 11964 Buhl School Road in Buhl, AL with Rev. Max Stripling, Rev. Glen Kennedy and Rev. Will Jones officiating. Burial will follow at Dunns Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. His closed casket will lie in state one hour prior to the service at the church. The family requests no public visitation due to COVID-19.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Katie Banks and in-laws, Charles and Shirley Coker.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Susan Coker Banks; his children, Courtney Banks, Amanda Shank (Ben), and Adam Banks (Haleigh) ; his grandchildren, Daisy Banks and Caroline Shank; his sisters, Connie Beasley (Johnny), Audrey Price (Ken), and Emily Holland (Barry); brothers-in-law, Shane Coker, Shannon Coker (Kim) and Tim Frazier (Melissa), as well as many nieces and nephews.
Known for his love of southern gospel, Alfred sang with his father, mother, and sisters as "The Banks Family," visiting churches throughout Tuscaloosa and the surrounding counties. He followed this love of gospel into leading the music at Dunn's Creek Baptist Church from his early 20's until he surrendered to the call to ministry in 1994.
For 2 years, Alfred pastored the congregation at New Hope Baptist Church in Fayette and in 1997 he became pastor of Buhl Baptist Church, where he served until his death. As a pastor, Alfred will be remembered by his church families for his presence in countless marriages, new births, and baptisms; his wisdom during trials; and his comfort in times of sorrow. Foremost, he will be remembered for faithfully preaching the message of salvation through the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ and for his favorite Bible verse, John 15:4: "I am the vine; you are the branches. If you remain in me and I in you, you will bear much fruit; apart from me you can do nothing."
When he was not preaching or dutifully fulfilling his role as a pastor, Alfred could be found enjoying his favorite pastimes: hunting, fishing, grilling, vacationing in the Smoky Mountains, or intensely watching Alabama football.
A man with many roles, he will be remembered by his family as "Mama's favorite" to Connie, Audrey, and Emily, and "Uncle Alfred" to his many nieces and nephews. He was a loving husband of 39 years and "the best man I've ever known" to Susan, a strong but affectionate Dad to his children, and a wonderfully playful and happy "Pop" to his pride and joy: his granddaughters, Daisy and Caroline. He loved unconditionally and was quick to forgive. He was self-sacrificing and patient; humble and steadfast.
Pallbearers will be Robb Burns, James Southern, Danny Barringer, Glen Hicks, Kevin Norrell and Harry Rowland.
Honorary Pallbearers are members of Buhl Baptist Church and Dunns Creek Baptist Church, Buhl, Echola and Elrod communities' friends and neighbors, Bro Max Stripling, Bro. Glen Kennedy, Bro. Will Jones, James O'Hanlon, Echola VFD, Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Dept. and Pastors of Tuscaloosa and Pickens County.
In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorials to Buhl Baptist Church, P.O. Box 128, Buhl, AL 35446 or a favorite charity
.
We miss him, and we are hurting but "we do not grieve as those who have no hope." We have confidence knowing that absent from the body, Alfred is in the presence of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Until we see you again, Alfred, Dad, Pop: We love you.