TUSCALOOSA - Alfred Ted "Teddy" Powell, Jr., age 47, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., died May 26, 2019. Services will be 3 p.m. Friday, May 31, 2019, at Shiloh Baptist Church with a private burial to follow. Norwood-Wyatt Chapel Funeral Home is directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the church.
He was preceded in death by his father, Alfred Ted Powell.
Survivors include his son, Alfred Ted "Trey" Powell, III (Carly); daughter, Marleigh Claire Powell; and their mother, Abbie Mitchell Powell; his mother, Deborah Powell; brothers, Chris Powell (Candice) and Zachary Powell (Allison); and nieces and nephews, Clay, Camden, Kennedy and Kathryn.
Teddy was a graduate of Tuscaloosa County High School and The University of Alabama, where he received a Mechanical Engineering degree. He worked for Alabama Power, Kimberly Clark and Control Southern.
Teddy was a great father, son, brother, uncle and friend. We love you and will always miss your larger than life personality that you shared with us as well as everyone you met.
Pallbearers will be Chris Powell, Zach Powell, Clay Powell, Kenneth McCullum, Daniel McCullum and Taylor McCullum.
Honorary pallbearers are Tuscaloosa County High School Class of 1990 and River Road AA.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to a mental health organization, River Road AA or one's own favorite charity.
Published in Tuscaloosa News from May 30 to May 31, 2019