ETHELSVILLE - Mrs. Alice Eaton Randall, 94, died Wednesday night, October 30, 2019, at her home in the Pine Grove community of Ethelsville, Ala. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home & Crematory, 2nd Avenue North location. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Memorial Gunter Peel's 2nd Avenue North location in Columbus, Miss. A graveside service will follow at 1:00 p.m. at Pine Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Linda Shelton officiating.
The daughter of the late Robert Earle and Mary Virginia Burgess Eaton, Mrs. Randall was born March 19, 1925 in the Pine Grove Community, Pickens County, Ala. She graduated from high school in Pickens County and attended Business College in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She was a longtime member of Central United Methodist Church, now Covenant United Methodist Church. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother to her husband, children and great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Robert Eaton; her sister, Mary Randall; a great-grandchild, Brantley Bobitt; and her husband, John Louis Randall.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Debbie Randall; daughter, Jane Randall, all of the Pine Grove Community; and daughter and son-in-law, Robbie and Jesse Gonzalez of Columbus, Miss.; and a sister-in-law, Mabel Randall of Birmingham, Ala. She is also survived by two grandchildren, Brian Bobitt (Angela) and Lauren Davidson (Chris); five great-grandchildren, Ali, Emily and Ashley Simmons and Kaylee and Brianna Bobitt; and several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Randall's family would like to express their deep appreciation to Alabama Hospice Care of Tuscaloosa for their love and care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38101, or to the donor's church or favorite charity.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Nov. 1, 2019