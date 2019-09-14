|
TUSCALOOSA - Alice Frances Edmonds, age 81, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away September 12, 2019 at Hospice of West Alabama. Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Nelson Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Jerry Montgomery officiating. Burial will follow in Springhill Baptist Church Cemetery in Tuscaloosa County with Nelson Funeral Home of Fayette directing. Visitation will be Sunday 12 - 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death her husband, Lt. Joseph W. Edmonds, father, Baylous Beams; mother, Gladys Poole Beams; sister, Elizabeth Beams; brothers, Junior and Earl Beams; Father and mother-in-law, Joseph C. and Elizabeth Edmonds; brother and sister-in-law, Don and Dean Galloway.
Survivors include her daughters, Connie Edmonds Bowen of Tuscaloosa, Kathy Watkins (William) of Fayette and Kimberly Parrish (Jesse) of Fayette; son, Clarence Rayburn Edmonds of Fayette; sister-in-law, Linda Beams; five grandchildren, Crystal Bowen, Danny Bowen, Jr. (Amy), Lizzy Hite (Matt), Kimberly Chinquee (Josh) and Joseph Watkins (Krystin); four great-grandchildren, Malik Richardson, Cayden Davis, Maci Watkins and Logan Watkins.
Pallbearers will be Danny Bowen, Jr., William Watkins, Timmy Warren, Malik Richardson, Matt Hite, Jesse Parrish and Joseph Watkins.
Honorary pallbearers are Martha Henderson, Kay Deavours, City of Tuscaloosa, Tuscaloosa Fire & Rescue, City of Northport, Chief Glynn Wheat, Caring Days, Hospice of West Alabama, DCH Regional Medical Center, friends and neighbors of Springhill, Moore's Bridge, Brownsville, and Gordo, and Aliceville Manor.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Sept. 14, 2019