Alice L. Gant
Northport - Alice L. Gant, age 90, of Northport, Alabama passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020. Alice was born June 16, 1930.
A visitation for Alice will be held Friday, October 23, 2020 from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM at Memory Chapel Funeral Home, 2200 Skyland Blvd E, Tuscaloosa, Alabama 35405. Following the visitation will be a graveside service at 1:00 PM at Memory Hill Gardens, Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.memorychapelfuneralhome.com
for the Gant family.