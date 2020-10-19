1/
Alice L. Gant
Northport - Alice L. Gant, age 90, of Northport, Alabama passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020. Alice was born June 16, 1930.
A visitation for Alice will be held Friday, October 23, 2020 from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM at Memory Chapel Funeral Home, 2200 Skyland Blvd E, Tuscaloosa, Alabama 35405. Following the visitation will be a graveside service at 1:00 PM at Memory Hill Gardens, Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.memorychapelfuneralhome.com for the Gant family.

Published in Tuscaloosa News from Oct. 19 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
2055531430
