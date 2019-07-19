TUSCALOOSA - Alice Terry Kizziah, age 93, of Reston Place, a life-long resident of Tuscaloosa passed from this life to live in Eternity with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on July 15, 2019 at The Pine Valley Retirement Community of Tuscaloosa. Services will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, July 20, 2019, at St. Mark United Methodist Church with Dr. Mark Lacey and Rev. John Drawhorn officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens with Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North directing. Visitation will be prior to the service from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. at St. Mark United Methodist Church.

Alice was born August 22, 1925 to Thomas Roy and Flossie Hughes Terry in the Hulls community of Tuscaloosa County. At age 7, Alice and her family moved to Harris Lake where she lived until she married Alfred Murrell Kizziah on October 14, 1943. She attended Hope School and graduated from Tuscaloosa County High School in 1943.

She is preceded In death by her husband of 59 years, Alfred Murrell Kizziah; daughter, Theresa Kizziah Mayer; parents, Thomas Roy and Flossie Hughes Terry; sister, Earline Terry Kizziah of Houston, Texas; parents-in-law, Alfred Luke and Velma Snyder Kizziah.

She will be lovingly remembered by her son, Kenneth Alfred Kizziah; daughter, Brenda Kizziah Hunter (Thomas); grandson, Lucas Corbitt Hunter (Whitney) of Madison, Ala.; great-granddaughters, Hollis Kinsley and Laurel Corbitt Hunter, of Madison, Ala.; brother, Roy Eugene Terry (Betty Jean); sisters, Alligene Terry Madison of Dauphin Island, Ala. and Betty Terry Tucker (Leon); and a host of beloved nieces and nephews.

Alice retired after 35 years of service as Administrative Officer; U.S. Government, Department of Interior, U. S. Bureau of Mines-Tuscaloosa office located on the University of Alabama campus. Alice loved God and her church. She was a charter member of St. Mark United Methodist Church where she served faithfully in numerous leadership roles to include the United Methodist Women (UMW). She served her community as a charter member of the Northport Lions Club Task Force whose mission was one of preparing and serving meals for club members; charter member of the Tuscaloosa chapter of Soroptimist International. She delivered Meals on Wheels for several years. She joined Community Bible Study upon her retirement and spent many rewarding years studying and growing in her faith through the community of Christian friends. Her faith was central to her life.

Alice loved music especially Southern Gospel. She learned to play piano as a young child from Arnold Deason. Alice, her brother and three sisters formed a Gospel quintet and traveled to numerous churches in the West Alabama area during the 1930's and 1940's. Her love of music was passed on to her children.

Pallbearers are nephews Al Kizziah, Jan Kizziah, Zane Kizziah, Will Flowers, Phillip Madison, Tommy Skelton, Steve Terry, and son, Ken Kizziah.

Honorary pallbearers are members of the McCollum Sunday School Class: special friends; Martha Crabtree, Carolyn Maddox, Pearl Maddox, Teresa Buck, Dave and Rita Connell, and Ellis Houston.

Her family would like to thank her doctors, nursing staff and personal care assistants of The Knoll, Pine Valley Retirement Community; and Hospice of West Alabama.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Mark United Methodist Church, 1421 McFarland Blvd. N., Northport, AL 35476. Published in Tuscaloosa News on July 19, 2019