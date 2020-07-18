1/
Alien Frances Howard
TUSCALOOSA - Alien Frances Howard, age 94, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away July 15, 2020. Services will be 3:00 p.m. Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Memory Chapel with Rev. Bill Holley officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Survivors include her daughters, Shirley Ann Oswalt of Tuscaloosa, Ala. and Judy Carol St. Clair of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; sons, Jerry Wayne Howard of Tuscaloosa, Ala., James Brandon Howard of Alabaster, Ala. and Kenneth Edward Howard of Northport, Ala.; and sister, Nancey Kate Carter of Mobile, Ala.



Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
19
Visitation
02:00 PM
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
JUL
19
Service
03:00 PM
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
2055531430
