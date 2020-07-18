TUSCALOOSA - Alien Frances Howard, age 94, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away July 15, 2020. Services will be 3:00 p.m. Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Memory Chapel with Rev. Bill Holley officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Survivors include her daughters, Shirley Ann Oswalt of Tuscaloosa, Ala. and Judy Carol St. Clair of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; sons, Jerry Wayne Howard of Tuscaloosa, Ala., James Brandon Howard of Alabaster, Ala. and Kenneth Edward Howard of Northport, Ala.; and sister, Nancey Kate Carter of Mobile, Ala.







