COTTONDALE - Aline K. Wallace, age 88, of Cottondale, Ala., passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa. Graveside services and burial will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Evergreen Baptist Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, August 23, 2019, at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Tuscaloosa Memorial Park and Chapel directing.
Aline worked for many years at Lamplighter Restaurant and Chapman Textiles.
Pallbearers will be the family.
The family would like to thank DCH - Tuscaloosa, Tuscaloosa Internal Medicine, Amedisys, and her friends in the community.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 22, 2019