Services
Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North
4905 Highway 69 North
Northport, AL 35473
(205) 339-2600
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North
4905 Highway 69 North
Northport, AL 35473
Service
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North
4905 Highway 69 North
Northport, AL 35473
1930 - 2019
Aline Rowland Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Aline Rowland, age 88, of Tuscaloosa, Ala. passed away April 18, 2019 in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Services will be 2 p.m. Monday, April 22, 2019, at Magnolia Chapel North with Bro. Richard Bowers officiating. Burial will follow in Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Murray and Carrie West; brothers, James M. West, Alvin West and Thurman West; and husband, Frank Rowland.
Survivors include her sons, Dale Rowland (Brenda) and Donald Rowland (Verna); sister, Carolyn Cox (Wayne); grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Brian Bryant, Ron Rowland, Yogi Rowland, Kody Selman, Chris Ray and Harold Parker.
Honorary pallbearer is Hosea Home Health Care with special thanks to Annie and Barbara.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 22, 2019
