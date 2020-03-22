Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
(205) 553-1430
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
2:00 PM
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
DECATUR - Allen Keith Massey, age 46, of Decatur, Ala., died March 17, 2020. Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Memory Chapel with Bro. Jay Rhodes officiating and Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Massey; brother, Kevin Massey; and Hubert and Virgie Camp.
Survivors include his mother, Linda Massey; sister, Julia Massey; niece, Jasmine Stuart, all of Decatur, Ala.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 22, 2020
