Alma Jean Roberts

Coker - Alma Jean Roberts, Coker, AL, died November 5, 2020 in Dublin, GA.

She is survived by her sister Ann Roberts Hardman of Dublin, GA; her niece Betty McClure of Live Oak, TX; her niece Joyce Harbin of Pleasant Grove, AL; her nephew J. T. Hardman of Dublin, GA; her nephew Pete Hardman of Loveland, CO.

As requested by her, no funeral will be held.



