Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Lying in State
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Beautiful Zion AME Zion Church
Service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Beautiful Zion AME Zion Church
Alma Jean Scott Bolden

Alma Jean Scott Bolden Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Mrs. Alma Jean Scott Bolden, age 86, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away August 23, 2019 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Beautiful Zion AME Zion Church with Rev. Terry L. Cole officiating. Burial will follow in Beautiful Zion AME Zion Cemetery. Funeral Home Service Licensed by Van Hoose & Steele Funeral Home, Inc., Dir. D. R. Steele. Visitation will be Friday, August 30, 2019, from 12 – 5 p.m. at the funeral home.
The body will lie in state one hour before the service.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Adele Scott; all of her siblings; and two daughters, Brenda Scott and Joyce Prince Jackson.
Survivors include her husband, Alonzo Bolden; daughters, Jacqueline Sapp (Anthony), Teresa Rawls (Alton) and Jennifer Bolden; son, Darryl Bolden (Georgia); grandchildren, Mojeed Prince, Jean Coleman (Raymond), LeTrice Prince-Koon (Jason), Antonia Prince, Philicia Rawls, Jaleesa Sapp, Natasha Rawls, LeChondra Sapp, Alton Rawls II and TeMia Sapp.
Mrs. Bolden was born in Jerusalem Heights, Ala. and graduated from Tuscaloosa County Training. She worked at DCH Regional Medical Center as a nurse's aide for 35 years until her retirement in 1993.
Pallbearers will be her nephews.
Honorary pallbearers are her grandsons.
Flower bearers are the Deaconess Board of Beautiful Zion AME Zion Church and her nieces.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 29, 2019
