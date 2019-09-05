Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home South
6100 Old Greensboro Road
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
(205) 752-2005
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home South
6100 Old Greensboro Road
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
View Map
Alma K. “Rena” Nevin Obituary
MOUNDVILLE - Alma K. ""Rena"" Nevin, age 68, of Moundville, Ala., passed away September 4, 2019 at Heritage Health Care. Visitation will be 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home South. Burial will be private with Pastor John Yates and Pastor Lawrence Phipps officiating and Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home South directing.
She was preceded in death by her parents, J.D. and Edith King; and sister, Janice Susak.
Survivors include her husband, Charles Nevin; daughters, Jennifer Mills (Chris) and Edith Terry (Phillip); son, Tommy Nevin (Ashley); brothers, Pete King (Marilyn) and Jimmy King (Jackie); and ten grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be her grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of West Alabama.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Sept. 5, 2019
