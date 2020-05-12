|
TUSCALOOSA - Alpha Willodean "Dean" Marlow passed away on May 10, 2020 at DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa surrounded by children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and foster grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Will and Pearl Doss; her husbands, the love of her life, father of her children, and loyal husband of 43 years, Joseph James Tubbs, and A.W. Marlow; siblings, Bud Doss, Curt Doss, Earl Doss, Toby Doss, Elodean Graves and Bobby Morrison; son, Charles Tubbs; and grandchildren, Greg Geer, Chuck Hall and Alisha Tubbs.
She is survived by her sisters, Marsha Broadwell and Billye Ingram; brother, B.C. Doss; children, Carol Geer (Aaron) of Tuscaloosa, Sue Shelton (Steve) of Tuscaloosa, Marvin Tubbs of Helena, Joe Tubbs (Sherry) of Lillian, and Robbie Tubbs of Tuscaloosa; ten grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers are her great-grandsons, Brennan Bush, Parker Bush, Cody Geer, Colson Free, Luke Pate, Tyler Tubbs and Brooks Tunnell.
Honorary pallbearers are members of her pastor's class at Circlewood Baptist Church, supper club, Delphia Brown, Billie Bain, JoAnn Baker, Annette Parker and Paula Pierson.
Dean was a caring and compassionate nurse for 25 years. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, traveling, caring for her grandchildren and great grandchildren, and spending time with her family. Those close to her will remember her steadfast faith, impeccable cooking skills, how she loved growing tomatoes and other vegetables in her backyard, and her ability to rock a turtleneck no matter what time of year it was. Her 95-year legacy of love, wisdom, and compassion will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Memory Chapel with Dr. Herb Thomas officiating and Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Family visitation will begin at noon, and visitation for friends will be 1 p.m.
Published in Tuscaloosa News from May 12 to May 13, 2020