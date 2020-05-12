Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
(205) 553-1430
Visitation
Wednesday, May 13, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL
View Map
Service
Wednesday, May 13, 2020
2:00 PM
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL
View Map
Visitation
Private
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL
Resources
More Obituaries for Alpha Marlow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alpha Willodean "Dean" Marlow

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alpha Willodean "Dean" Marlow Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Alpha Willodean "Dean" Marlow passed away on May 10, 2020 at DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa surrounded by children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and foster grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Will and Pearl Doss; her husbands, the love of her life, father of her children, and loyal husband of 43 years, Joseph James Tubbs, and A.W. Marlow; siblings, Bud Doss, Curt Doss, Earl Doss, Toby Doss, Elodean Graves and Bobby Morrison; son, Charles Tubbs; and grandchildren, Greg Geer, Chuck Hall and Alisha Tubbs.
She is survived by her sisters, Marsha Broadwell and Billye Ingram; brother, B.C. Doss; children, Carol Geer (Aaron) of Tuscaloosa, Sue Shelton (Steve) of Tuscaloosa, Marvin Tubbs of Helena, Joe Tubbs (Sherry) of Lillian, and Robbie Tubbs of Tuscaloosa; ten grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers are her great-grandsons, Brennan Bush, Parker Bush, Cody Geer, Colson Free, Luke Pate, Tyler Tubbs and Brooks Tunnell.
Honorary pallbearers are members of her pastor's class at Circlewood Baptist Church, supper club, Delphia Brown, Billie Bain, JoAnn Baker, Annette Parker and Paula Pierson.
Dean was a caring and compassionate nurse for 25 years. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, traveling, caring for her grandchildren and great grandchildren, and spending time with her family. Those close to her will remember her steadfast faith, impeccable cooking skills, how she loved growing tomatoes and other vegetables in her backyard, and her ability to rock a turtleneck no matter what time of year it was. Her 95-year legacy of love, wisdom, and compassion will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Memory Chapel with Dr. Herb Thomas officiating and Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Family visitation will begin at noon, and visitation for friends will be 1 p.m.
Published in Tuscaloosa News from May 12 to May 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alpha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Memory Chapel Funeral Home
Download Now