FOSTERS - Alta Skelton Hollingsworth, age 84, of Fosters, Ala., passed away November 13, 2019 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Sunset Funeral Home with Pastors Mike Griffin and Don Springer officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park with Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to service.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Rev. Willis Skelton and Susie Skelton; three brothers and three sisters.
Survivors include her husband of 66 years, Bura Hollingsworth; daughters, Paula Weatherford (Chad) and Penny Simpson (Mark); son, Ron Hollingsworth (Glenda); grandchildren, Marc Hollingsworth (Lindsey), Eric Hollingsworth (Tracie), Kari Skelton (Tim), Weston Simpson, Erin Parker (Justin); seven great-grandchildren; and fur babies, Lucky and Scooter.
Alta's three priorities were her family, her church, and her Lord. She enjoyed traveling with her husband viewing the beauty of nature and man. She was blessed to experience many wonders of God's creations.
Pallbearers will be Marc Hollingsworth, Eric Hollingsworth, Tim Skelton, Weston Simpson, Justin Parker and David Hollingsworth.
Honorary pallbearers are staff of Forest Manor Nursing Home, members of Grant's Creek Baptist Church, Dr. Lott and staff of DCH ED and ICU.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Grant's Creek Baptist Church of in Alta's name.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Nov. 15, 2019