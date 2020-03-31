|
REFORM - Alton Eugene Bonner, Sr., age 88, of Reform, Ala., passed away March 30, 2020 at his residence. Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Arbor Springs Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Joe Fondren officiating and Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing.
He was preceded in death by his son, George Lewis Bonner; his parents; and brothers, Milford D. Bonner and O. D. Bonner.
Marrying in October of 1949, he leaves behind his wife of 70 years, Blanche Morgan Bonner; his daughter, Susie Shelton (Freddie); a son, A. Eugene Bonner, Jr. (Kaye); sister, Gail Bonner Griffin; nine grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.
Alton was born March 31, 1931 in Pickens County, Alabama to the late Olive D. Bonner and Jessie Minton Bonner. He was a retired VP of Operations and Sales for Central Oil Company and former owner of Deerfield. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother.
Pallbearers will be Josh Wilkins, Allen Shelton, Ryan Bonner, Justin Wilkins, Mark Bonner and Josh Bonner.
Honorary pallbearers are Jason Wilkins and Justin Shelton.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to , 117 A Longwood Drive SE, Huntsville, AL 35801.
Published in Tuscaloosa News from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020