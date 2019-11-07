|
NORTHPORT - Alton R. Hamner, age 86, of Northport, Ala., passed away November 6, 2019 at Hospice of West Alabama. Services will be 1 p.m. Friday, November 8, 2019, at Carrolls Creek Baptist Church with Bro. Alan Roggli and Bro. Donald Springer officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North directing. Visitation will be two hours prior to services at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Trimm and Annie Velma Hamner; brothers, Max, Donald, Wayne and Hoyt; and sisters, Carol and Nita.
Survivors include his wife, Sue P. Hamner; daughters, Carmen (Bruce), Cynthia (David) and Crystle (Ralph); son, Kevin; sister, Ramona; grandchildren, Daniel (Jamie), Heath, Hunter (Cally), Elizabeth, Kelsey, Lindsey (John), Hal, Kaitlyn and Chase (Hannah); great-grandchildren, Crimson, Gabriella, Henry, Zephyriah, Caroline, Addison, Charlotte and Weston.
He was a hard-working, dedicated man who remained faithful to God, his family, and his church. He cherished his service to his church, playing softball with his buddies, playing chicken foot dominoes with his family and being outdoors working.
Pallbearers will be grandsons: Daniel, Heath, Hunter and Hal; and sons-in-law, David and Ralph.
Honorary pallbearers are deacons of CCBC, Kingsmen SS class, current and former pastors, and his wonderful church family and community friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to CCBC or Hospice of West Alabama.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Nov. 7, 2019