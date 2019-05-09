|
NORTHPORT - Alton Ray Jones, age 75, of Northport, Ala., passed away May 7, 2019 at Hospice of West Alabama. Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, May 10, 2019, at Sunset Funeral Home with Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider directing. Visitation will be 10 a.m. Friday, May 10, 2019, at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mitchell and Louise Jones; and brother, Gary Jones.
Survivors include his daughters, Teresa Sarell (Alan) of Foley, Ala. and Melissa Robinson (Jimmy) of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; brothers, Tommy Jones of Gordo, Ala. and Rodger Jones of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; and grandchildren, Clinton Montgomery and Haiden Montgomery.
Honorary pallbearers are coworkers and employees of Cedar Lake Mining.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of West Alabama.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 9, 2019