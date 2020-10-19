1/1
Alvin Bradley Crow
July 6, 1930 — October 16, 2020
Alvin Bradley (AB) Crow passed away on 10/16/2020, at Heritage Health Care at the age of 90. Graveside services will be held on October 20, 2020, at 3:00 PM at Sunset Memorial Park with John Jenkins officiating. He is preceded in death by his wife May Ola Odom Crow, his great grandson Elijah Odom Crow, his parents Andrew Balford Crow and Josie Neaves Crow; Brothers Cecil, Homer, Earl, and Charles Crow, sisters Hazel Parker and Joy Lenz. He is survived by his children Marsha Crow Hoggle (Bob), Tricia Crow Murphy, Glenn Crow (Marsha). Grandchildren Chad Hoggle (Toby Lynn), Natalie McCollum (Nathan), Brad Crow (Ashley), Bryan Crow (Weezie), Leslie Stone (Drew), Hayden Mills (John), Ella Kate Murphy, Josie Claire Murphy; and 11 great grandchildren; Sisters Marie Slay and Betty Johnson. Pallbearers will be Chad Hoggle, Brad Crow, Bryan Crow, Nathan McCollum, John Mills and Drew Stone.
A.B. served in the U. S. Navy from 1947-1949. He worked in the Paper Industry for most of his career, including Gulf States Paper Co as Print Shop Foreman, until they closed, and he then went to work in Louisiana at Stone Container until his retirement in 1993. A.B. then returned to Northport in 1993 and continued to work for many years at Northport Auto Supply.
He was a devoted husband, father and granddaddy. Family always came first with him, and everyone knew "Granddaddy" loved them. He loved a good joke and when he laughed, he laughed all over!
The family would like to thank his two special devoted care givers Terri May Terry and Katrina Benson, the staff of Heritage Health Care and the staff of Pine Valley Assisted Living.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to Northport Baptist Church or their favorite charity in Alvin B. Crow's memory.

Published in Tuscaloosa News from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
