Alyson Webb MathewsTuscaloosa - Alyson Webb Mathews, age 48, died on August 31, 2020, from Covid-19, and the complications of this horrible disease. Alyson was exceptionally kind with an irreverent sense of humor and an infectious smile. She was smart, witty, and did not suffer fools. Alyson was dedicated to her family, friends, patients, and her faith in God.She was preceded in death by her beloved father, Dr. Darryl Lee Webb; and her adored nephew, Jeffrey Todd Webb, Jr.Alyson is survived by her devoted husband, Timothy D. Mathews; and the children Timothy brought into their marriage, Laquenteshia Whitfield, Jalone D. Matthews, Bryant Taylor, and Myriah E. Wilder-Harton, who she loved as her own. Alyson is also survived by her cherished mother, Connie Self Webb; brothers, Jeffrey Todd Webb (Rhonda Ramsey Webb) and Lee Alexander Webb; and her darling niece, Ramsey Lee Webb; and the loving members of the Mathews family, and the many Self and Webb uncles, aunts, and cousins.Alyson was a true native of Tuscaloosa, born on Christmas Eve, December 24, 1971, and was a 1990 graduate of Central High School. At Central, Alyson was a member of the Girl's Golf Team, the Early Americana Club, Interact, the Latin Club, Junior Classical League, and the American Studies Program. She was also a four-year member of the Anchor Club and served as sergeant-at-arms her senior year. As her high school friends reflected, Aly was so full of life, light, and laughter, providing so many unforgettable high school memories, and making life more fun. It is impossible to count how many slumber parties she hosted at her parent's house. Aly was always so wonderful to be around and was the joy in the room. Alyson was active in Calvary Church's youth group and participated in many mission trips while in high school.Following the Webb tradition, Alyson attended and graduated from The University of Alabama, and after finding her way through her many interests and majors, she completed her degree in Social Work and was a member of Phi Alpha Social Work Honor Society. Following the lead of her daddy and oldest brother, Alyson continued her studies in the law, and graduated from the Birmingham School of Law with a Juris Doctorate degree and became a member of the Alabama Bar Association in 2011.Alyson served as a social worker for the Glen Haven Health and Rehabilitation System for nearly two decades and was dedicated to her many patients. She was the consummate professional, and her caring personality, and genuine affection for people, suited her perfectly in her chosen career.When Alyson met Timothy Mathews, she found her soulmate and best friend. After an appropriate eighteen-year courtship, Alyson and Tim were married in November 2018, at her parents' house. They loved one another fiercely, and shared many happy times, with laughter and good humor. They even survived Tim's unfortunate support of Auburn's football team, and the time he accidently cut down her favorite hydrangea bush. Alyson and Tim enjoyed spending time with family, and traveled extensively in the country, driving from Tuscaloosa cross country to California, and along the east coast to New England, seeing family members along the way.Alyson embraced the best in contradictions-- she loved classic purses, pearl earrings, and good shoes, Ina Garten and cooking, and collected antiques, tableware, and Le Creuset cookware, while being a passionate sports enthusiast and ardent fan of both the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, and NASCAR racing, and particularly racer Tony Stewart. She was open-minded and believed in equality, fairness, and the progressive values of the Democratic party. For Alyson, the table was vast enough for everyone to pull up a chair. When needed, she could deliver a "set down" that would make Julia Sugarbaker proud, with fiery passion and conviction. She enjoyed both family lunches at The University Club and Fall Saturday's spent watching her Crimson Tide, equally.Alyson was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend who deeply loved her family and God and her Savior Jesus Christ. She was blessed to have many loving friends and will be so missed by all who knew her and loved Aly.Because of the current Covid-19 pandemic which took Alyson from her loved ones, there will be a graveside service for immediate family only. Once it is safe to gather following the current crisis, Alyson's family and friends will host a memorial and a celebration of her life. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donating to medical research in finding a vaccine for Covid-19.