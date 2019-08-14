Home

Laughlin Service Funeral Home and Crematory
2320 Bob Wallace Ave SW
Huntsville, AL 35805-4725
256-534-2471
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
Huntsville, AL
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
Huntsville, AL
Amanda Elaine "Amy" Dutton

Amanda Elaine "Amy" Dutton Obituary
HUNTSVILLE - Amanda Elaine "Amy" Dutton, age 53, became one of God's special angels when she passed away peacefully August 11, 2019 at the home of her sister, Pam Fuerst.
Amy was born in Tuscaloosa and lived happily with her sister, Pam, and brother-in-law, Bob, in Huntsville for almost 30 years. Amy was a sweet loving friend, sister, and aunt who touched many lives and will be sorely missed by all who knew her. She enjoyed music, dancing, watching television, Atlanta Braves baseball, Alabama football, and visiting Walt Disney World with her family. Amy was a long-time attendee of the Huntsville-Madison County Senior Center Adult Day Health program and had many wonderful friends there.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Gilda Dutton; and grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Pearson and Mr. and Mrs. William Dutton, all of Tuscaloosa.
Along with her sister and brother-in-law, she is survived by her nephew, Timothy Fuerst; and stepmother, Barbara Dutton and her family.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Huntsville. A funeral mass celebrating Amy's life will follow at 11:00 a.m. (www.laughlinservice.com)
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The Center for Adult Day Care, 2200 Drake Avenue, Huntsville, AL, 35805.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 14, 2019
