TUSCALOOSA - Amber Nicole Box, age 25, of Tuscaloosa, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020 at DCH Regional Medical Center.

Amber was born to Christina Brooks and Billy Box on October 21, 1994. She attended Open Door Christian School and later graduated from Northridge High School 2013. She was pursuing a degree in Nursing from Shelton State Community College.

She was a free spirit who touched all of the lives she met. Amber never met a stranger. Her hobbies included being a cat mom, online shopping, dancing, going to concerts, and photo shoots!

Survivors include her mother, Christina Brooks; and stepfather, Gorman Lunceford; grandmother, Anneliese Brooks; brother, Kaine Hirst; fiancé, David Trey Eads; sisters-at-heart, Ariella Muro, Ashlyn Davis, Devan Sandusky and Morgan Pannell; aunt, uncle and cousin Susan, Gregory, and Sylvia Mead of Roanoke, Va.; father and stepmother, Billy and Darlene Box; grandmother, Martha Sue Bagwell; brothers, Hunter and Austin Box.

She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Donald Raymond Brooks.

A memorial was held on Saturday, May 30, 2020 to celebrate her life. Amber will be truly missed by many and live on through the ones she left behind.







