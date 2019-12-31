|
|
TUSCALOOSA - Amelia Joyce Beard, age 77, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., died Sunday, December 29, 2019. Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at Campground Methodist Church Cemetery with Curry Bennett officiating and Nelson Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Milton and Edna Espy; and husband, Roy Beard.
Survivors include her sons, Reggie Beard and Ricky Beard; daughter, Robin Lunceford (Marc); sister, Carol Oswalt; five grandchildren; Emily Bennett (Curry), Chelsea Bennett (Kendall), Lucas Lunceford (Leah), Dylan Beard (Selina) and Yancy Beard; and eleven great-grandchildren, Emma, Chloe, Kyndall, Stella, John Luke, Crews, Lettie, Willie, Hunter, Asa and Wyatt.
Pallbearers will be Lucas Lunceford, Dylan Beard, Yancy Beard, Kendall Bennett, Terry Guin, Andy Oswalt and Phillip Oswalt.
Mimi loved shopping, traveling, Elvis, watching old movies and watching her grandkids and great-grandkids grow up. She enjoyed attending singings at Oregonia Baptist Church and Wednesday night services at Shady Grove Baptist Church.
A special thanks to Alice and JoAnn Norris for their special friendship.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Dec. 31, 2019