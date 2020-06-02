VERNON - Mr. Amos Aldridge, age 90, of Vernon, Ala., formerly of Fayette, passed away May 30, 2020 at Baptist Medical Center in Columbus, Miss. Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 4, 2020, at 11 a.m. from Higdon Church of God. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery with Nelson Funeral Home of Fayette directing. The family will receive friends Wednesday, June 3, 2020, from 5-7 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home. The body will lie in state from 10-11 a.m. Thursday at the church.









