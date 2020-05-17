|
TUSCALOOSA - Amy Suzanne Roberts Thomas, age 42, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away at home on Friday, May 15th, 2020, after a 10-year battle with a rare form of ovarian cancer. A private family service will be held on Sunday, May 17th, and a larger memorial service will be held at a later time. The Rev. Penny Ford, of Trinity United Methodist Church, will officiate at both services.
Amy was preceded in death by her grandmother, Mrs. Edith Roberts, and her grandfathers, Dr. M.L. Roberts, Jr., and Mr. Donald Moffett.
Survivors include her husband, Anthony Thomas, her parents, Marc and Kim Roberts, her sisters, Melissa Roberts Sanders (Curt), Amanda Roberts, Kristina Roberts Woodham (Jake), brother, William Roberts (Jazmyne-fiancé), grandparents, Robert and Yvonne Schwartz, nephew, Thomas Woodham, and beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Amy worked for Tosyali International for over 17 years as a Regional Sales Director and Digital Platform Placements. She traveled extensively, even while going through 14 months of chemotherapy. She has business associates and clients all over the country who mourn her loss. Her local office, or tribe, as she liked to call it, has been incredible in their support of Amy, and her family, during these final weeks of care.
Amy also worked at Cincinnati Works with emancipated foster youth, and then met her wonderful husband there. As a former foster child herself, prior to her adoption into the Roberts family, Amy made a huge difference in the lives of many of the youth that passed through this program.
When Amy wasn't working, she was busy shopping, cooking, or fussing with her lovely curls. She could often be found at her family's bed and breakfast helping cook breakfast, or visiting with guests. She was a doting sister to all of her siblings, and she found great joy in being an aunt to her 1-year-old nephew. Amy was also considered the family's makeup and fashion consultant. She never hesitated to remind her sisters to find some colorful lipstick and use it!
Amy had two big wishes: take care of her darling husband, and donate her body to UAB's science department.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church or ask her family for alternative instructions.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 17, 2020