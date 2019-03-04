|
|
NORTHPORT – Andrew G. Childress, age 74, of Northport, Ala., died March 1, 2019, at home. Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home with Scott Montgomery and Randy Beard officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park with Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be Monday, March 4, 2019 from 6 – 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Childress; grandson, Joseph Childress; parents, Charles Childress and Lucille Johnson; brothers, Sonny Runt and Lester Childers; and sister, Dorothy Goodwin.
Survivors include his daughters, Sandra Childress and Linda Bronkhorst; sons, Andrew Childress and Harry Childress; sisters, Bonnie Bridgeman, Becky Cantrell and Mary Kozlowski; brother, Ralph Childers; 11 grandchildren; and a host of great-grandchildren.
Andrew loved fishing, hunting and watching TV.
Pallbearers will be Andrew and Harry Childress, Robert Bronkhorst, Charles, Richard and Jason Childers and Terry Bridgeman.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 4, 2019