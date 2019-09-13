Home

Williams Funeral Home
7417 Culver Rd.
Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
(205) 759-1261
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Williams Funeral Home
7417 Culver Rd.
Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
View Map
Service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Pleasant Hill Baptist Church
Burial
Following Services
Liberty Church Cemetery
Deacon Andrew Lee Thomas Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Deacon Andrew Lee Thomas, age 73, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away September 6, 2019 at his residence. Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church with Rev. Bruce Harmon officiating. Burial will follow in Liberty Church Cemetery with Williams Service Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be 12 – 5:30 p.m. Friday, September 13, 2019, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Sept. 13, 2019
