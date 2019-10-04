|
COTTONDALE - Proverbs 31:28
Her children arise up and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praiseth her.
Angie, Mother, Mama "D", entered her heavenly home on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the age of 77. She was surrounded by her loved ones who she was completely devoted to. She married Danny, the love of her life on March 15, 1960. Over the next several decades she fulfilled her calling of becoming a mother and an amazing Mama "D". She dedicated her life to loving and nurturing her family. She raised her children unselfishly with her perfect match, Danny. The love they shared is a legacy for her children to continue over the ages. We will miss her sassy spirit, her beauty and sense of fashion and the joy we felt in her presence. Our hearts are at peace knowing she is with her Savior and that Mama 'D" loved us a bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck.
Services will be Saturday, October 5, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel with Rev. James Walker and Rev. Mark Aills officiating with Tuscaloosa Memorial Park and Chapel Directing. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service with burial to follow the service in Tuscaloosa Memorial Park.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Lena Bell; father's, William Bell and Obrit Poole; brother, Barry Bell; sisters, Becky Oglesby and Liz Upton.
She is survived by her husband, James Danny Dockery, Cottondale, Al; daughters, Cindy Pittman (Glen), Denise Burroughs (Roger); sons, Scott Dockery (Kim), Randy Dockery (Staci); sisters, Lorene Sims, Katheryn Cunningham, Karolyn Weaver and special sister Fayne Snipes; brothers, Robert Poole and special brother Houston Snipes; Grand-children, Jordan Pittman, Anna Marshall (David), Christine Carruth (Alan), Kaitlin Rice ( Jonathan), Chelsea Burroughs, Ross Dockery, Chasity Burroughs, Alyssa Dockery, James Dockery, Logan Dockery and Eli Dockery; Great grandchildren, Carlie Carruth, Angel-Katherine Rice, Jack Rice and Catie Carruth.
Pallbearers will be Jordan Pittman, James Dockery, Logan Dockery, Eli Dockery, Alan Carruth, Jonathan Rice and David Albright.
Honorary Pallbearers will be special neighbors David and Jane Nix, Sharon Apperson Wilson, Susan Wilson Smith, Family of Hoss and Bobbie Adams, David and Sherri Stone, Dottie Pittman, Ann Burroughs Emerson, neighbors of Olde Mill Trace, neighbors of 6th Street East, members of First Church of the Nazarene, Dr. Brian Wilhite, Dr. Chandra, Nurses and staff of DCH CICU and 6th floor and our angels from heaven Hospice of West Alabama.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hospice of West Alabama.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Oct. 4, 2019