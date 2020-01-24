Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
Heritage Chapel Funeral Home
5200 Old Birmingham Hwy
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
(205) 553-3555
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Westervelt-Warner Chapel of First Presbyterian Church
TUSCALOOSA - Angelika Meinert, age 59, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away January 20, 2020 at Hospice of West Alabama. The Memorial Service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020, at the Westervelt-Warner Chapel of First Presbyterian Church with Pastor Thomas Herwig officiating and Heritage Chapel Funeral Home & Cremations, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. A reception will follow the service at the church.
Survivors include her husband, Arno John Meinert; sons, Alexander Meinert of Tuscaloosa, Ala. and Maximilian Meinert.
She was a loving mother and a great role model to her children. She lived a long, beautiful life, coming to the United States and fighting for her family for 15 years. She passed away Sunday night after a short battle with pancreatic cancer.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jan. 24, 2020
